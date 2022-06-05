NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime employee of the City of North Charleston is accusing North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey of abuse of power and inappropriate sexual conduct.

In a document obtained by News 2 from attorneys for Delisa Reynolds, in February 2022 Reynolds filed a complaint to the city’s Director of Human Resources citing a “hostile work environment” due to a few factors including what she calls “past sexual harassment.”

Another reason for the complaint stems from what she calls “her adult son’s individual political opinions.”

The following quote came from a press release sent to News 2 by Reynolds attorneys:

“Ms. Reynolds believes Mayor Summey, his family, and certain City of North Charleston Employees have “abused the power” of their positions for personal revenge against Ms. Reynolds.”

After the complaint was filed in February, Ms. Reynolds decided to push further and get the press involved as she felt her complaint wasn’t being taken seriously by the city.

The release also states if a formal investigation is not conducted into Reynolds’ allegations, she will be forced to take legal action.

Reynolds is employed by city; however, she is currently out on FMLA (Family Medical Leave Act), according to the city.

Reynolds is listed as the Archives and History Coordinator and has been employed since 2001.

We are awaiting a statement from the City of North Charleston.

