NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey has not yet decided whether he will seek another term in office.

Summey was first elected as mayor to fill an unexpired term in October 1994 when then-mayor W. Robert Kinard resigned from office over conflict with the city council. He has won reelection every year since.

But the idea of spending more time with his growing grandchildren is weighing on the longtime North Charleston leader.

Summey told News 2 on Monday that he has been discussing the matter of running – or not running – for another term with his family, friends, and his advisors.

“I love what I do, and I think that we’ve done a great job,” he said. “The staff that I’ve got is unbelievable … but I’ve also got four grandkids that I would like to spend a little time with before they go to college.”

Summey spoke about progress the city has made in recent years and outlined new projects when it comes to growth for the sprawling community – like a plan to redevelop a section of the former Charleston Naval Base that could bring waterfront views, green spaces, and a mix of residential and commercial space to the area.

“I love what I do, and I think we’ve been very successful at what we do, but I know there also comes a time when you want to spend a little leisure time with your family,” Summey said.

New restaurants and businesses are moving to the area every month. The city recently celebrated the grand opening of the highly anticipated Topgolf near the Tanger Outlets, and a refurbishment of Park Circle and the Danny Jones Recreational Complex is underway.

Roper Hospital announced in November plans to construct a medical campus not far from city hall that will make the hospital and its services easily accessible for patients who live across the tri-county region.

Meanwhile, two well-known candidates could vie for that office if Mayor Summey decides against running again: North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and State Representative Marvin Pendarvis have both expressed interest in seeking the office.

Summey could make his announcement any time between now and the first of March.