CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg took the lead at Tuesday’s city council meeting for the final time in his eight-year tenure.

“Serving as mayor of Charleston has really been the honor of a lifetime. Every day, I’ve been able to wake up and go to work with the goal of making our hometown an even better place,” said Mayor Tecklenburg.

Since 2016, Mayor Tecklenburg has spent countless hours at City Hall, making important decisions for Charleston. In that time, Charleston has seen over 30 drainage projects, hundreds of new affordable housing units, and increased budgets for police and fire.

The mayor gave a few remarks during the final council meeting of the year. He started with a list of the city’s accomplishments over the last few years, before sharing the following message.

“Eight years, that I must say now, have gone by quickly. But I believe we built a solid foundation for what lies ahead,” Mayor Tecklenburg said.

Charleston City Councilman Peter Shahid and Councilman Jason Sakran were recognized for their leadership, in what was also their final council meeting.

Councilman Shahid was in the running to become the next mayor of Charleston but lost the race. Councilman Sakran was not eligible for reelection due to a new redistricting plan that moved his district, District Three, to Johns Island.

“It’s somewhat bittersweet. I thoroughly enjoyed the last eight years serving on council. I’m going to miss it, I’m sure that I will,” Councilman Shahid, who represents District Nine, told News 2.

“I feel good. I feel a sense of relief, but also a sense of regret. You know, I mean it’s four years went by so quickly and under the circumstances of me kind of coming off with the redistricting, it was bittersweet but, you know, it was a great experience,” said Councilman Sakran.

When asked what is next for them, Councilman Shahid said he will continue to practice law with his son and plans to stay engaged with the next administration to ensure the Sumar Street project gets completed.

As for Councilman Sakran, he said he will focus on his family as well as his day job and his restaurants. He said if another opportunity presents itself in the future, he may consider it.

Meanwhile, council voted in favor of naming the new Hope Center in the works after Mayor Tecklenburg.