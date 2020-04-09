Mayor Tecklenburg, faith leaders to discuss celebrating religious holidays during Thursday news conference

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local religious leaders will join Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg for a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Tecklenburg, Reverend Dr. Krystal Sears, Senior Pastor at Greater St. Luke AME Church, and Imam Bourouis El-Idrissi of the Islamic Council of Charleston will discuss way to celebrate their respective holidays in a safe way.

Judi Corsaro, Chief Executive Officer of the Charleston Jewish Federation, is not able to attend Thursday’s event but has provided a written statement to be read on her behalf.

The goal is to avoid in-person gatherings as the state works to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

City leaders say the press conference will take place outside the Charleston Gaillard Center at 3:30 p.m.

