Mayor Tecklenburg honors city employee who helped citizen in need

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An employee with the City of Charleston received a special honor this week for helping a citizen in need.

Jamie Roper went above and beyond to help Virginia resident Melanie Dalton, whose father was suffering from dementia, find a long-term care facility.

Dalton said Roper was the only person that helped her father and wrote a letter to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg expressing her gratitude for the city employee’s assistance.

Roper said she always wanted to work for the City of Charleston so that she can give back to her community and make an impact in people’s lives.

“I left a message for Ms. Roper and within 20 minutes, she called me right back. She was so sympathetic, she was so understanding, she was so kind, she had so much empathy for me. It just made me cry,” said Melanie Dalton, who lives in Callands, Virginia.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg presents an award to city employee Jaime Roper for helping a citizen in need. (Photo provided by the City of Charleston)

“My mom always taught us that, ‘To whom much is given, much is required.’ And that we always felt that we were given much. And that may not have been material things, just the gift of love and life and family,” said Roper. “So, when you are given those things, you have to give back.”

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg presented the ‘Charleston Employee of the Year’ award to Jaime Roper.

He said Roper is a shining example of what the city of Charleston and the community is all about.