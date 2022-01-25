Mayor Tecklenburg set to deliver annual State of the City address Tuesday evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will deliver his annual State of the City address Tuesday evening.

Mayor Tecklenburg will share his priorities for 2022 and is expected to reflect on the issues that have impacted the city over the past year, including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and what is being done to better the local economy. He will likely share the steps taken to address public safety and flooding within the community.

During last year’s address, Tecklenburg talked about the city’s response to combating the pandemic. He focused on racial equality and discussed the impact climate change has on the city and what was being done to address the housing market.

“At this point, we all understand the threat our city faces from flooding. And we know that without bold action, the future can only be one of surrender and retreat,” Tecklenburg said in his 2021 address.

The topic of flooding has been on the books for years. The city has been working with both domestic and foreign experts on ways the city can tackle flooding – both from storms and tidal – and sea-level rise.

Tuesday night’s address will take place at 6:00 p.m. inside Council Chamber at City Hall.

While the city encourages people to watch the address on television or online, those who do attend in-person will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours. You must also have a valid ID and masks must be worn at all times.

News 2 will broadcast Mayor Tecklenburg’s address both on-air and online at counton2.com.