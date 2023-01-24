CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is set to deliver the State of the City address on Tuesday evening.

Mayor Tecklenburg will reflect on past accomplishments and share his priorities for the year ahead.

Progress to flood mitigation in the city will likely be one of the various topics Tecklenburg will address during Tuesday night’s address. Several major flooding events impacted the peninsula last year including Hurricane Ian back in September.

Mayor Tecklenburg will also likely address what the city is doing to curb crime. We’ll listen to see if the mayor will discuss the progress that has been made since a shooting incident during a block party on South Street that left 10 people injured.

Tecklenburg last year promised to increase law enforcement budgets.

Finally, affordable housing may be another component of his annual address. Several projects have been in the works since Mayor Tecklenburg delivered his State of the City last year including the construction of new homes on American Street.

Tecklenburg will deliver the address Tuesday night at city hall. It begins at 6:00 p.m.

News 2 will bring that to you live during our 6:00 p.m. newscast and online.