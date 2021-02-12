Mayor Tecklenburg to launch ‘Mayor’s Book Club’ for kids with virtual reading

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston announced on Friday a new initiative for kids called ‘The Mayor’s Book Club.’

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will launch the book club Friday with a virtual reading of the inaugural book selection, “The Freedom Ship of Robert Smalls,” by Louise Meriwether.

They said the book was selected in coordination with a MOJA Festival exhibit currently on display at the City Gallery featuring the book’s illustrations by local artist Jonathan Green.

The program, which is available to 4-year-old children throughout the city, is aimed at improving early literacy skills by encouraging reading and helping to prepare children for kindergarten.

Why it matters: With the rise of at-home learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor’s Book Club seeks to encourage and challenge young children as they begin to read, while providing a fun and safe virtual activity.

Through monthly virtual readings led by Mayor Tecklenburg, the Mayor’s Book Club aims to help build children’s vocabularies, reading comprehension abilities and overall success with early reading.

How it works: Each month, a new book selection will be announced and a virtual reading with Mayor Tecklenburg will become available on the Book Club website, www.mayorsbookclub.net. The Gibbes Museum of Art will also provide a monthly art activity in coordination with the selected book’s themes and illustrations.

Parents or legal guardians may register their four-year-old children for a free membership at Buxton Books, located at 160 King Street, where each monthly book will be available for purchase.

Official membership cards will be distributed to each enrolled child, and certificates of completion will be distributed to participants at the end of the year.

For more information on the Mayor’s Book Club, please visit www.mayorsbookclub.net.