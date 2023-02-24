CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will lead a vigil on Friday as people gather to offer prayer and mark one year since Russia’s deadly invasion of Ukraine.

The vigil will open with the tolling of the bells at St. Michael’s Church for about 72 seconds in a tribute to the 7,155 civilian deaths during the Russian-led war.

Friday night’s vigil will take place outside Charleston City Hall beginning at 6:00 p.m. and will last for an hour.

Local musicians Ulyana Machneva and Nadia Fadda will lead the singing of the Ukraine National Anthem, the opening lines of which in English state: “Ukraine’s freedom has not yet perished nor has her glory. Upon us, fellow Ukrainians, fate shall smile once more.”

Then, Reverend Randy Shirley, Associate to the Rector and Chief of Staff at St. Michael’s Church, and Reverend Dr. Eric Childers, Senior Pastor at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, will deliver remarks and offer prayer during the vigil.

Meanwhile, a large Ukraine flag has been draped over the front balcony at Charleston City Hall since January. The front of the building will be illuminated in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukraine flag Friday night.

There will also be posters proclaiming “365 Days Defending Freedom” posted during the vigil.

Limited street closures near the immediate intersection of Broad and Meeting Streets will begin at 5:30 p.m.