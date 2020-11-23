Mayor Tecklenburg to provide an update on COVID-19 leading into the Thanksgiving holiday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will provide an update on the city’s response to COVID-19 during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Mayor Tecklenburg will be joined by a doctor from the Medical University of South Carolina to discuss the recent rise in virus cases and to practice social distancing and safety measures during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Last week, Governor Henry McMaster encouraged South Carolinians take precautions before celebrating with friends and family before celebrating Thanksgiving and encouraged getting tested before traveling.

We asked South Carolinians to #TestBeforeTurkey and they're doing it! If you haven't already gotten tested, there's still time. Find a free testing site near you, as well as other COVID-19 resources, at https://t.co/Nl5VqysXnc. pic.twitter.com/G30kgOO58V — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) November 20, 2020

He also encouraged limiting the number of family and friends shopping in stores and urged people to shop online.

Monday’s news conference is expected to take place at 1:30 p.m.; it will be streamed live at counton2.com.