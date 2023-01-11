CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg raised more than $314,000 last year as he seeks reelection.

According to campaign finance reports that were filed with the South Carolina Ethics Commission on Tuesday, Tecklenburg raised a total of $314,852.72 in 2022 with $267,500 cash on hand going into the new year.

Tecklenburg’s campaign manager, Jennifer Mieras, said $44,349 of those funds were received during the fourth quarter of last year.

“As always, Mayor Tecklenburg remained focused on city business throughout 2022,” said Mieras. “And these strong year-end totals reflect continuing citizen support for the mayor’s record of action on our residents’ top priorities–fixing flooding, fighting crime, building affordable housing, revitalizing West Ashley, and protecting neighborhood livability in every area of our city.”

The filings revealed that Tecklenburg outraised his challengers in 2022.

Veteran Clay Middleton raised more than 142,000 followed closely by former State Rep. William Cogswell with just over $141,000. Records show Charleston City Councilman A. Peter Shahid, Jr. raised more than $126,000.

After serving as Charleston’s director of economic development in the mid-to-late 90s, Tecklenburg ran a successful campaign for mayor in November 2015 when the city’s longtime leader, Joe Riley, announced he would not seek another term after 40 years in that office.

Tecklenburg won reelection after defeating councilman Mike Seekings in a November 2019 runoff.

The mayoral race will take place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.