MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and the town’s Culture, Arts and Pride Commission will host the ‘Mayor’s Music & Arts Reception” on Thursday.

Citizens are invited to view featured art that is hanging on the walls within the municipal complex, meet the artists, and enjoy performances from the Moultrie Middle School chorus.

There will also be a free performance by The Village Reparatory Company on the town hall lawn.

That event begins at 4:30 p.m. and runs through 6:30 p.m.