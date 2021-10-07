McClellanville lottery player celebrates $200K win on scratch-off ticket

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: $100 bills. (NEXSTAR)

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A lottery player in McClellanville is celebrating a $200,000 win.

The winner said she was just trying her luck when she picked up a $5 ‘Lucky Numbers’ scratch-off ticket from Shree Food Mart on N. Highway 17.

After driving to the Lottery Claim Center in Columbia, the player expressed her gratitude for the win and her the life scholarship she received, which is paid for through the SC Education Lottery.

“Both mean so much,” she said.  “I can save and prepare for the future and whatever comes next.”

Three top prizes of $200,000 remain in the ($5) Lucky Numbers game, at odds of 1 in 750,000, as of Thursday.

Shree Food Mart in McClellanville received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES