McClellanville lottery player celebrates $200K win on scratch-off ticket

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A lottery player in McClellanville is celebrating a $200,000 win.

The winner said she was just trying her luck when she picked up a $5 ‘Lucky Numbers’ scratch-off ticket from Shree Food Mart on N. Highway 17.

After driving to the Lottery Claim Center in Columbia, the player expressed her gratitude for the win and her the life scholarship she received, which is paid for through the SC Education Lottery.

“Both mean so much,” she said. “I can save and prepare for the future and whatever comes next.”

Three top prizes of $200,000 remain in the ($5) Lucky Numbers game, at odds of 1 in 750,000, as of Thursday.

Shree Food Mart in McClellanville received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket.