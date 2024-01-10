MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A Moncks Corner Police officer was involved in a car incident Wednesday while on his way to a separate crash.

The officer-involved accident occurred at Highway 52 and Gaillard Road, which happened while the officer was attempting to secure the scene of a previous crash in the same area.

The previous crash did have reported injuries, although the extent of those injuries is unknown.

The Moncks Corner officer was treated and released, said Chief of Police Stephen Young.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the officer-involved crash.

This story is developing.