NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – “Gretchen, stop trying to make fetch happen! It’s not going to happen!” – well, maybe it finally is.

The early 2000s hit movie Mean Girls is coming back with a “fetch” new musical comedy at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

The Best of Broadway will present the record-breaking musical on Apr. 26 – 28 for five performances.

Tickets will be available on Nov. 20 starting at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com and at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

New York Magazine calls Mean Girls “HILARIOUS! A smart, splashy new musical that delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.”