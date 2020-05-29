Medical reservists return to Charleston after fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –Medical reservists of the 315th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, returned to Joint Base Charleston on Thursday, after assisting New York hospitals in the fight against COVID-19.

Some of the medical professionals only had 24 hours to pack all of their things and head to New York, back at the beginning of April.

Now, nearly two months later, their families are ready to welcome them back.

The team was made up of doctors, physician assistants and nurses. They share not just a love for medicine, but for protecting the country:

“We are reservists, and our job is to train both in the military and in our civilian career, to be able to respond to situations like this, the COVID response.” Captain Rashard Coaxum, Joint Base Charleston

Each an asset to the U.S. Air Force, Captain Coaxum says it’s an honor, welcoming them home to Joint Base Charleston:

“Being able to welcome them here after they have spent about a month there in New York, supporting the fight against COVID-19 is just an honor, for us, and honor for the families, and something that we don’t take lightly and we love to welcome them back here.” Captain Rashard Coaxum, Joint Base Charleston

For the service men and women, the best part was being able to hold those they love the most.

Everyone on board was tested for COVID-19 and tested negative, and now that they are back here in Charleston they will be tested again and go into a 14-day quarantine to play it safe.

