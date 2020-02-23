Meet and greet to be held for new Colleton County superintendent John Tindal

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – John Tindal will take over as the new interim superintendent for the Colleton County School District on Monday, February 24.

You can meet Tindal before he takes over the position.

The meet and greet will be happening on Sunday, February 23 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the Colleton County School District’s boardroom in Walterboro, SC.

He was previously the superintendent in Allendale and Clarendon Counties and has chaired the state board of education.

Tindal replaced Dr. Franklin Foster, who resigned earlier