SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Meet the first baby born at Summerville Medical Center in the new year!

Tiana Victoria Simmons was born at 6:16 a.m. to parents Amanda Stanley and Alonzo Simmons.

She weighed 7 lbs, 7 oz and is 10 ¼ inches long.

Baby Tiana was given a special “New Year, New Adventure” onesie from Summerville Medical Center upon her birth.

Welcome to the world, Tiana!