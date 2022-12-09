Scroll to the bottom to learn how you can nominate a Remarkable Woman for 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the past three years, News 2 and our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, have set out to find remarkable leaders in communities across the country, including here in the Lowcountry.

For weeks in December, members of the community are invited to nominate local women that inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women.

Four finalists are chosen by a panel of special judges, then one is named the Lowcountry’s most Remarkable Woman for that year, receiving $1,000 to donate to the charity of her choice.

With just a week to go until submissions close for 2023, we are highlighting the winners of the past three years.

Remarkable Women 2022: Geona Shaw Johnson

Serving as director of the City of Charleston’s Department of Housing and Community Development, Geona Shaw Johnson has been empowering thousands of low to moderate-income families to become first-time homeowners for the last 15 years.

The department helps families buy, maintain, and renovate homes within the City of Charleston, with the mission of creating and preserving affordable workforce housing.

In addition, the department offers rehabilitation programs which include roof replacement, substantial, and rental rehabilitation programs.

Johnson and her team have helped more than 22,000 residents, an impact of roughly 4,000 households annually.

“Our goal is to improve the lives of individuals in the city of Charleston, and we do that by improving your living conditions and I think that makes a difference at the end of the day,” Johnson told News 2’s Octavia Mitchell.

Learn more about Geona Shaw Johnson:

Remarkable Women 2021: Dr. Romina Ilic

Dr. Romina Ilic is an anesthesiologist at Roper Hospital who served on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the director of the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, Dr. Ilic worked with her team to care for the most vulnerable patients while managing to reduce IV and catheter-related infections at the hospital.

Her colleagues called her “tough” noting she was unafraid to put her own health at risk for the sake of helping others and showed great leadership early on in the face of an unpredictable disease.

“It’s very rewarding when you can help people out of the toughest moments of their lives,” she told News 2’s Carolyn Murray.

Learn more about Dr. Romina Ilic:

Remarkable Women 2020: Nanci Steadman Shipman

In face of a heartbreaking tragedy, Nanci Steadman Ship has shown remarkable courage, working to change the way we view addiction and empowering young people to reclaim their lives.

In 2016, Shipman lost her 19-year-old son Creighton to an opioid overdose.

It was this loss, she said, that inspired her to create Wakeup Carolina and Creighton’s House, a safe place for those in the Lowcountry to address their substance misuse and receive support.

Creighton’s House is a community center that offers peer-support services, meetings, and training in a safe space for teenagers and young adults in recovery.

But, the programs provided by WakeUp Carolina are not just for those struggling with addiction themselves. The organization strives to give people the tools and education necessary to support friends and loved ones on their recovery journey and keep other families from experiencing addiction tragedies.

“We help with resources. We have worked very hard to find detox facilities, sober living, inpatient rehab, outpatient services,” Shipman told News 2’s Octavia Mitchell. “Losing Creighton was the hardest thing in our entire lives. What we want to do is help one person not feel alone. Help one family not feel alone. I think we’re making a difference. Kids are telling us if it wasn’t for Creighton’s House, they wouldn’t know what recovery looks like.”

Learn more about Nanci Steadman Shipman:

How to nominate:

In March, we’ll highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2023 Woman of the Year Award and be named the Most Remarkable Women in the Lowcountry, but we need your help to learn their stories.

Let’s get started: Use the form below to nominate a remarkable woman in your community today! Please nominate a woman who has made a tremendous difference in self-achievement, community contribution and family impact. (Note: The form may take a moment to load. Mobile app users should click here.)