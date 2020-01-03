Meet the Mayor: Ricky Waring

SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – After being sworn in on Thursday night, new Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring, began his first day on the job.

Mayor Waring says that despite today being his first day in office, he believes that his past experiences working for the town government have prepared him well, and positioned him better than many of his mayoral running mates.

Waring also explained why he got into the race in the first place, noting that it appeared the town was not only at a standstill, but was close to moving backwards.

Additionally he saw a very obvious disconnect between the prior Mayor and the Council Members ⁠—something he hopes to soon rectify.

Mayor Waring believes that by uniting his office and the council, Summerville will be able to combat the larger issues at hand, such as growth and traffic congestion.

Although this is only day one, Mayor Waring still has 4 more years to accomplish all of the promises that he made during his campaign.

