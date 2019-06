ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents on the Isle of Palms will have the chance to meet their new police chief on Tuesday.

Kevin Cornett took over for the department back in May. He comes from the Springdale Police Department and was voted as one of the 40 under 40 national award winners by the International Association of Chief of Police.

You can grab coffee with him from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Café Paname which is located on Palms Boulevard.