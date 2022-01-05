Mega Millions® ticket worth $30,000 sold in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s someone’s lucky day in Moncks Corner! A convenience store on US-52 sold a lottery ticket worth $30,000 for Tuesday’s Mega Millions® drawing.

South Carolina Education Lottery (SCEL) officials say that a ticket was sold at the Parkers store in Moncks Corner.

SCEL says that the Mega Millions® ticket matched four white-ball numbers and the gold Megaball® number to win $10,000. In addition, the player purchased the Megaplier option, tripling their winnings to $30,000. The player missed the jackpot by one number.

Mega Millions® – Tuesday, January 4

4 – 6 – 16 – 21 – 22 Megaball®: 1

Moncks Corner residents should check their tickets. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.