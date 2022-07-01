CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Barbara Melvin began her new role as leader of the South Carolina Ports Authority on Friday.

Melvin takes over as the SC Ports’ new president and CEO just weeks after longtime leader Jim Newsome retired in June.

Leaders with the port said Melvin has served in a variety of roles over the past 24 years. She has been responsible for keeping freight moving through the Port of Charleston, Inland Port Greer, and Inland Port Dillon.

“I am truly honored to lead our amazing team at SC Ports, who I have had the privilege of working with over the past two decades,” Melvin said. “Alongside our partners, we will work together to achieve operational excellence, deliver new infrastructure and grow our cargo base in support of our customers and our communities.”

She is the sixth leader in the SC Ports history.