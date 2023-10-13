CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Ports Authority CEO Barbara Melvin is set to deliver her second State of the Ports address since taking over as leader of the state’s most vital economic engine in July 2022.

Melvin is also the first female to lead a Ports operation in the United States.

In her first State of the Ports address last year, Melvin highlighted goals for the Ports Authority, like becoming the greenest port in the southeast while expanding its footprint in the Palmetto State.

Come Monday, Melvin will lay out the accomplishments of the Port over the last year, which entered 2023 with a more than $63 billion economic impact in 2022.

This year also marks the Ports Authority’s 40th year in business at the Wando Terminal in Mount Pleasant. It’s a feat Melvin said the Port plans to commemorate.

And looking ahead to next year, Melvin has high aspirations for the Port including several new projects designed to increase the Port’s economic impact and footprint.

Melvin is set to deliver her State of the Port address to stakeholders in downtown Charleston on Monday following a board meeting and luncheon.