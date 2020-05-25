Memorial Day 2020: Remembering those who sacrificed it all

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Some go to the beach, some host cookouts, and some visit Patriots Point to honor and remember those who have served.

The USS Yorktown was opened just in time for guest to tour the World War II Aircraft Carrier this Memorial Day.

“It’s just a symbol of pride when you see it on the Ravenel Bridge as you drive over. It’s the Yorktown, its been here since the 70’s. It’s become a symbol of patriotism and that’s what we want. They created Patriots Point to foster patriotism and that’s what we’re doing everyday,” said Chris Hauff, Public Information Officer for Patriots Point.

For Vietnam Veteran Allen Mitchell Jr, Memorial Day is about remembering those he served with.

“Thinking about the old times… Some of the guys that I met during the war and my mind kind of goes back to it. I think that by me doing that it helps bring back the remembrance of some of the guys that I met through the years.”

Retired Airforce of 32 years and Chief of Chaplains Dr. Dondi Costin says he remembers the families who grieved with him over the loss of loved ones.

“We pay a lot of attention to those who are fallen as we should, but sometimes I think the families are forgotten. The families are the ones who have the difficulty of picking up the pieces and moving on with their lives as best they can. It’s a forgotten kind of patriotism if you will,” said Costin.

Thank you to the individuals and families who have given the ultimate sacrifice. We remember you today.