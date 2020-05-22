Memorial Day deals and discounts for Military and everyone

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Memorial Day will look a little different this year as the country rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses both local and nationwide are looking to honor our country’s service members and civilians with free meals, special discounts, and other offers this weekend.

Memorial Day deals for military

Bonefish Grill: Beginning Monday, May 25, 2020, a 10% military discount will be honored indefinitely so members of the military can enjoy fresh fish specialties and hand-crafted cocktails year-round.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Honoring the real Lt. Dans, Forrests and Bubbas out there by offering 10% off the price of a meal for those who dine-in, Monday, May 25. Includes U.S. military members, veterans, nurses, doctors and first responders.

Home Chef: Offering 50% off the first purchase and 10% off subsequent purchases, Home Chef is supporting our military heroes as well as doctors, nurses, hospital employees, first responders and teachers. Verify with ID.me at checkout.

Hooters: In appreciation of our military personnel as well as healthcare workers and first responders, Hooters is offering 20% off all food takeout orders every day until further notice for their efforts in these times and at all times. Valid form of ID required.

Joe’s Crab Shack: This Memorial Day, Joe’s Crab Shack is honoring those who have served, including active duty military, veterans, first responders, doctors and nurses by offering 10% off their meal on Monday, May 25 when dining in. Must present a service identification or military ID/badge in order to receive discount. Offer applies to tables of four or less.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Veterans and active military get a free American Roadhouse Meal with the purchase of an entrée ($8.99 or more). The free meals are available on May 20 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at participating locations.

Outback Steakhouse: Honoring not only military veterans, servicemen and women, Outback is taking 10% off their entire check all day, every day to celebrate all nurses, doctors, medical staff, police, firefighters and first responders as well (with valid medical, state or federal service ID).

Memorial Day coupons and deals for everyone

Baskin-Robbins: Looking to build your sundaes at home? The ice cream chain is making that possible with their DIY Sundae Kits for only $24.99. Order online or in the BR app with your choice of two pre-packed quarts and three toppings. It also includes a can of whipped cream and cherries, to top it all off.

Bonefish Grill: Beginning May 22, Bonefish Grill is offering guests who purchase gift cards online 15% off (no minimum) through June 6. They are also offering a Lobster and Shrimp roll entrée for $16.90 for dine-in and carryout through Monday, May 25.

Cracker Barrel: Get free breakfast when you get the Cracker Barrel’s Family Meal Basket to go. This offer is valid through June 21. Please note there’s a limit of one free item per order.

Firehouse Subs: Get the Family Meal Deal (3 medium subs, 3 chips and 3 freshly baked cookies) for only $24. Available through June 29.

Long John Silver’s: Choose from two great offers – $2 off any variety platter or $5 off an eight-piece family meal. Both include the choice of two family-sized sides and eight signature hushpuppies. Offer expires on May 31.

Morton’s: It’s Grillin’ Time This Memorial Day Weekend. Bring the taste of Morton’s legendary cuisine home with our steak to-go kits. Morton’s Chef’s Table Home Kits Starting at $89.

7-Eleven: Place an online order and get your beer, wine & pizza delivered FREE through May 31. *Terms & conditions apply.

SONIC: For the kids! Get the Wacky Pack! kids meals for $1.99, all day, every day through May 31. Complete with Kidrobot SONIC Edition Dunny Toys (only available in the Wacky Pack Kids Meal).

Our thanks to Offers.com for furnishing this list. If you want to add your business and deal to this list, email news@wcbd.com.