CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You can honor those who gave their lives to protect our country by attending a number of Memorial Day events happening across the Lowcountry on Monday.

PATRIOTS POINT NAVAL AND MARITIME MUSEUM

Patriots Point will honor those who gave their lives while serving the United States during a ceremony Monday morning.

The event, which is free to attend, will take place at the Vietnam Experience exhibit beginning at 11:00 a.m.; it will include a presentation of colors and the Pledge of Allegiance by Lucy Beckham High School JROTC cadets. Reverend Iris J. Brown will sing a patriotic medley.

A local musician will perform Taps on the bagpipe. The featured speaker will be Tara McClary Reeves, daughter of Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient Clebe McClary.

“It is important that we take the time to remember those who died protecting our freedoms,” said Executive Director Dr. Rorie Cartier. “We are proud to include so many community members in our Memorial Day ceremony. We hope those who attend will spend time exploring our museum exhibits to learn stories of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during World War II and the Korean and Vietnam Wars.”

Oscar-winning documentary, “The Fighting Lady,” will be shown in the Smokey Stover Theater aboard the USS Yorktown. It features the heroism of the Yorktown crew during World War II.

Free parking is available from 11:00 a.m. through 11:30 a.m.

Any visitors who wish to tour the museum, hear Taps Across America on the flight deck, or watch “The Fighting Lady” in the ship`s theater must purchase a general admission ticket.

MEMORIAL DAY AT HAMPTON PARK

The Charleston Concert Bank and Columbia Community Band will host a salute to America and her fallen heroes during a Memorial Day Band Concert in Hampton Park on Monday.

Organizers with Piccolo Spoleto said the performance will feature patriotic marches and slow tunes. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will also perform with the band.

Admission is free and the concert, which begins at 3:00 p.m., will last approximately 60 minutes. Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

AMERICAN LEGION MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY

American Legion Post 170 will host a Memorial Day Remembrance on Monday at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. That event begins at 1:30 p.m.

GEORGETOWN MEMORIAL DAY

Georgetown American Legion Post 114 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6444 will commemorate Memorial Day with an event at the Georgetown Veterans Memorial (715 Church Street) beginning at 10:00 a.m.

“Light refreshments provided by the VFW Post 6444 Auxiliary will be served afterward,” organizers said.

The Veterans Memorial is located next to both the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts.

VETERAN MONUMENT DEDICATION IN DORCHESTER COUNTY

A Memorial Day ceremony and veterans monument dedication will take place Monday afternoon at Davis-Bailey Park in St. George.

Residents are invited to help dedicate the new Davis-Bailey Park Veterans Memorial Monument which honors each branch of the United States Armed Forces and those who have served in the United States military.

Food will be provided after the ceremony. That event begins at 5:00 p.m.