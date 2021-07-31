Memorial park to slain SC Sen. Pinckney opening in Marion

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Amazing Grace Park, Clementa Pinckney Memorial, located in Marion, SC (Photo courtesy Marion County)

MARION, S.C. (AP) — A park built as a memorial to South Carolina Sen. Clementa Pinckney is celebrating its grand opening.

Amazing Grace Park in Marion has a walking trail, a dog park, playground and a venue for gatherings.

It is beside the Marion County Museum, which has a memorial exhibit honoring Pinckney.

He was a state senator from Ridgeland who was killed in 2015 in a racist massacre at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston along with eight other Black worshippers. Pinckney also was the pastor at Emanuel AME.

The grand opening for the $3 million park is Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

Join our daily newsletter!