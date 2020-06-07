Memorial service to be held for fallen K9 ‘Blue’ on Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) announced a memorial service for their fallen K9 “Blue”, who passed away after a medical emergency, will be held on Monday, June 8.

K9 Blue, a Labrador retriever, joined the agency in 2017 and accomplished an array of missions in the state, from catching poachers to assisting other agencies in evidence recovery.

The service will be at the Wampee Conference Center located at 2213 Pinopolis Road in Pinopolis, SC at 11:00 am.

SCDNR thanked all local law enforcement officers who assisted them during this time, which includes the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, North Charleston Police Department, and the Goose Creek Police Department.

“I had the pleasure of watching K9 Blue and Sgt. Earhart grow together over the last three years,” said Lt. Col. Landrum. “They were an excellent team filled with determination, drive, and the will to always want to do better. K9 Blue will truly be missed and will always be known as a true hero.”

“SCDNR K9 team is a valuable asset to SCDNR law enforcement and local law enforcement,” said Col. Chisolm Frampton. “We are heartbroken by the loss of Blue, one of our K9s.”