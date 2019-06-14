Men’s Health Month: Addressing dad’s social habits

It’s Men’s Health Month and so far this week, we’ve talked about screenings and mental health.

Count on 2’s Olivia Parsons reports social habits are major contributors to a healthy lifestyle.

With age comes lifestyle changes just ask Doctor Kenneth Perry at Trident Medical.

According to the CDC, men who smoke are seventeen times more likely to die of bronchitis or emphysema. Alcohol is another risk factor, the CDC says men are more likely than women to drink excessively.

Doctor Perry says those problems include blood pressure and increasing your central obesity which raises your cardiac issues like heart attacks and strokes. He says now is the time to cut back on those steak and potatoes dinners.

Talk to your doctor on how to quit smoking, switch the beer for water, cut out the fried food, and add thirty minutes of exercise three days a week.