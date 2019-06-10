Men’s Health Month: Doctors urging men to get cancer screenings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – According to the National Cancer Institute, mortality rates for cancer are higher among men than they are women. Cancer screenings for women are on the rise, and Doctor Kenneth Perry at Trident Medical argues dads need a nudge to get screened too.

“Testicular cancer, colorectal cancer, and prostate cancers are still really important to make sure that you see a doctor for,” said Perry.

Early detection is key.

“Testicular cancer is just really important to make sure you’re doing self-checks at home,” said Perry.

Some doctors recommend doing self-checks at least once a month. If there are any concerns, be sure to follow up with your urologist.

For colorectal cancers, knowing your family’s history helps.

“For colorectal cancers, a lot of time if you’ve got a family history, they might start talking about having a colonoscopy at the age of 40,” Perry said. “Most people it’s 50, but again, you should make sure that you and your doctor go over your specific risks.”

Prostate cancer is an extremely widespread cancer. Your age is the strongest risk factor. The chance of you being diagnosed with prostate cancer goes up quickly after age 50.

A lot of men determine it’s something they need to get screened for but are unsure of the next step. Talk to your doctor to see if you should get tested. There are many men that die with prostate cancer.

“But the number of men that die from prostate cancer is a lot less than that,” Perry said. “So you need to make sure that you and your doctor are going over what you want to do, and make sure that your appropriate medical care is taken care of.”