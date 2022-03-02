NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new North Charleston-based distillery is working to do more than make drinks. Beyond Distilling Company is creating jobs for everyone.

Bourbon, gin, and rum are just some of the spirits you can find on the drinking menu at the distillery. “We also have single malts and rye whisky, wheat whisky,” said co-owner Ryan Sadis.

It’s a place where you can relax and enjoy a drink with co-workers or a group of friends, but the distillery is more than just a hangout spot.

Not only is it bringing people together, but it’s also providing fair wages for adults with disabilities.

“We like to say we just employ everyone,” said Sadis. “That’s our way of kind of just saying, you know, door is open come on in everyone is welcome.”

Program manager Kerianne Krause explains there’s a message behind the mission.

“People are shocked to find out that somebody you’re checking out at the store with is getting paid two dollars or getting a smoothie at the end of the day as their pay instead of actual fair wages,” said Krause.

Beyond Distilling Company is working to change that by offering fair pay.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, right now more than 13,000 people are paid less than $7.25 an hour. Of those 13,000, 290 people are paid a subminimum wage in the Lowcountry.

“A lot of people come in and they’re like you’re doing such charitable work. That’s not what we’re doing, and we want to make sure we’re steering really far away from that narrative because really we’re just operating a distillery with people who enjoy working and we enjoy working with them,” said Krause.

The owners of Beyond Distilling Company are hoping other businesses follow in their direction to offer fair wages to everyone.

“This isn’t brain surgery. We’re kind of just making alcohol and having fun doing it and the people that come in here and work with us also have that same kind of attitude,” said Sadis. Because without a job means “no work, no money; no money, no baseball.”

To schedule a tour or tasting at the distillery click here.