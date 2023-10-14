CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – October marks the season for everything pumpkin. Pumpkin pies, pumpkin spice, pumpkin bread and …pumpkin griddles?

Metro Diner has sweet pumpkin selections to satisfy the fall’s fan-favorite flavor!

Their homemade pumpkin bread pudding is drizzled in cream cheese icing and topped with candied pecans.

The pumpkin pancakes and waffles follow the same recipe in being drizzled in cream cheese icing and topped with candied pecans.

“Wash it all down with pumpkin-flavored coffee,” says Metro Diner.

Metro Diner is located at 1808 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

