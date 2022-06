NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Grammy-winning musician Michael Bublé is bringing his “Higher” tour to the North Charleston Coliseum this summer.

The tour will make a stop in North Charleston on August 14. News 2 caught up with the singer to talk about his upcoming concert, what guests can expect, and to get a little glimpse of life on the road.

Plus, News 2 is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to his concert at the North Charleston Coliseum!