CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the search for wanted fugitive Michael Burham stretches into its fourth day locally, News 2 is learning more about the crimes he is accused of committing before traveling to South Carolina with two alleged kidnapping victims.

Nexstar affiliate WIVB reports that Burham, 34, is accused of killing 34-year-old Kalamae Hodgkin – a mother of three – in Jamestown, New York on May 11.

Hodgkin’s family say they are concerned that Burham has not been captured and is on the run in the Lowcountry and are still searching for answers.

“Fearful. Very fearful. The possibilities are endless,” said Xavier Summerville, who is Hodgkin’s cousin. “If he could do this, he could do it to anyone else.”

“It’s still kind of unbelievable even though I know it’s true,” said Hodgkin’s aunt, Theresa Shaw. “I would have never thought that someone would do that to her. I mean she was such a great soul, a good person. It’s unimaginable.”

Police say Burham has several active warrants, including sexual assault, unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child and Arson.

But in the days following Hodkin’s murder, Burham would be accused of kidnapping an elderly Pennsylvania at gunpoint before fleeing to South Carolina.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Burham approached the couple near their Shefield, Penn. home, took their car, and forced them to travel with him to North Charleston.

Family members originally reported the pair – 89-year-old David Anundson and 68-year-old Jessica Anundson – missing on Saturday night, according to NBC affiliate WICU.

Authorities say Burham dropped the Andundson’s off at a cemetery along Rivers Avenue early Sunday morning. He then reportedly drove off before ditching the vehicle about a mile away.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a nearby car dealership and found the couple who told officers they had been kidnapped.

“I can only surmise, and I can only imagine what a terrible experience this is,” Penn. State Police Sgt. Ryan Burns told WICU. “I can say in confidence that they did the best that they could with the situation they were presented with.”

Documents show that Burham may have been staying on or near the Anundson’s property and business for about a week prior.

A neighbor told WICU that she was stunned to hear the kidnapping happened just a few doors down from her home.

“…because like you said, two doors away from me,” Marlene Zimmer said. “I mean I think it’s just devastating that here in Shefield something like this would happen.”

Burham now faces additional charges in Pennsylvania including felony kidnapping, burglary, and making terroristic threats of bodily harm.

He has been on the run in areas of Berkeley County – like the Francis Marion National Forest – and northern Charleston County since Sunday night.