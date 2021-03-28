Michael Slager to present evidence claiming his legal team made errors leading this his conviction

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2016 file photo, former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager testifies during his murder trial at the Charleston County court in Charleston, S.C. The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of Slager, who was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in the shooting death of an unarmed motorist who was running away from a traffic stop. In a notice issued Monday, June 3, 2019, the high court turned down the case from Slager. (Grace Beahm/Post and Courier via AP, Pool, File)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The former North Charleston police officer convicted in the fatal 2015 shooting of Walter Scott is again attempting to overturn his sentence by citing ineffective counsel.

Michael Slager is currently serving a 20-year sentence for shooting and killing Scott, stemming from an attempted traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light in April of 2015.

When Scott began to run from Slager, the officer pulled out a taser and during a scuffle, Scott attempted to grab the device and continued to run. Slager then shot at him eight times, striking Scott five times.

A bystander video of the incident surfaced online, leading to Slager’s arrest.

Slager was represented by prominent Charleston attorney Andy Savage and Elizabeth Franklin-Best at the time.

Now, the former officer wants to vacate his sentence by again claiming ineffective assistance of counsel.

Court documents from August 2020 show that while the case was still pending, defense attorneys met with presiding judge, David Norton, during an ex-parte meeting where the judge expressed his personal opinion that “this was not a murder case.”

He claims the defense then built their plea negotiation strategy around the comment, assuming that the judge did not believe Slager had committed murder, and that his court findings would reflect that.

As a result, his legal team rejected numerous offers to resolve the case with a favorable plea deal, according to documents.

Court documents filed this month show federal judge Richard M. Gergel will hear the case and has scheduled a hearing for April 21 to hear Slager’s evidence that his then-legal team made errors which led to his conviction.

According to The State newspaper, federal prosecutors have indicated in court filings they will vigorously contest Slager’s bid to overturn his sentence and defend the plea that led to the sentence.