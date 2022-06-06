MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mick Mulvaney, former White House Chief of Staff for Donald Trump, is expected to endorse Congresswoman Nancy Mace in her re-election bid on Monday.

Rep. Mace and Mulvaney will host a happy hour event at Saltwater Cowboys in Mount Pleasant from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The Republican Congresswoman has been campaigning to keep her seat representing South Carolina’s First Congressional District ahead of the June 14 primary, where she will go head-to-head with Trump-backed Katie Arrington.

Mace has earned several endorsements from top Republicans including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

Those attending tonight’s event will need to RSVP.