UPDATE: JANUARY 19, 2023 | 7:34 A.M. – The crash is now cleared and all lanes are open.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Thursday morning crash is causing delays for eastbound motorists on I-26 in North Charleston.

The crash occurred just after 6:45 a.m. at mile marker 209, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

This is located near the Ashley Phosphate Road interchange.

The crash prompted the middle lane to be shut down, causing traffic to be backed up through Ladson.

SCDOT traffic cameras show crews working on the incident.

As of now, we have no word on injuries.

See live updates below with Count on 2 Traffic: