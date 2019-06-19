Middleton Place to mark Juneteeth with half-price admission, special documentary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today is Juneteenth – on this day in 1865, Major General Gordon Granger announced the end of the Civil War in Galveston, Texas.

President Abraham Lincoln issued The Emancipation Proclamation freeing all slaves in 1863.

It had little impact on Texas because there were so few union soldiers there to enforce it.

The forces were finally strong enough on this day in Galveston to announce slaves were now free.

“Since that time, Juneteenth has become a celebration day of not only African American pride or the ending of slavery, but it’s become a day of national pride,” said Jeff Neale with the Middleton Place Foundation. “So, here at Middleton Place, we’re going to commemorate that day by having some special programs focused on the Africans and African Americans whose story is very vibrant out here and who made/make Middleton Place.”

On Wednesday, Middleton Place is offering half-price general admission for anyone who lives in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties.

They will show the award-winning documentary “Beyond the Fields: Slavery at Middleton Place,” and special tours of the property will focus on the perspective of the enslaved; How did they live and what this property meant to them?

You can also attend a first-person theatrical presentation about a young man named Stephen who was at Middleton the day he was freed in February of 1865. He’ll be explaining his experience and what emancipation/freedom meant to him.

Middleton Place is open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The Town of Hollywood is also celebrating Juneteenth. A flag raising ceremony is set to begin at 11:00a.m. at Town Hall.