Midway Fire Rescue respond to crash with entrapment in Hobcaw area

GEORGETOWN, SC AREA (WBTW) – Midway Fire Rescue crews are responding to a crash with entrapment in the Hobcaw area.

“Midway Fire Rescue is clearing an entrapment in the area of Hobcaw and the double bridges in the northbound lane,” the department says in a Twitter post.

A photo shared by the department shows a red pick-up truck crashed into a tree.

