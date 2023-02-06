NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Vice President Mike Pence has canceled his Monday visit to North Charleston due to a “family matter.”

Pence was expected to meet with North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and other members of law enforcement during a roundtable discussion Monday afternoon at North Charleston City Hall.

But organizers said Monday morning that the former vice president had to cancel the event due to what they said was an “unexpected family matter.”

It is not clear if that event will be rescheduled. Pence also canceled a scheduled stop to speak with businesses in the Myrtle Beach area.