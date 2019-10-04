Mildew affecting crops like watermelon and pumpkins across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Growers of squash, pumpkin, watermelons and other vine crops should be on the lookout for Downy mildew, one of the most serious diseases affecting these plants.

Spread through the air, Downy mildew can cause serious reductions in yields if not prevented with fungicides- warranting an early warning system at the Coastal Research and Education Center.

“When Downy mildew spores arrive, they can quickly infect these plants and then we can warn growers that Downy mildew is in the area and it’s time for them to start spraying,” said Tony Keinaith, Plant Pathologist with the Coastal Research and Education Center.

The disease seriously affects vine crops like pumpkins, squash, cucumbers, and watermelon.

Experts say once the crops are infected by the airborne spores, there’s not much that can be done, and the resulting harvest will be much lower.

“The Downy mildew organism is feeding on the leaf and as it takes nutrients out of the leaf the leaf turns yellow. As the disease progresses, those yellow spots become brow,” he explained.

Recent heat and dry weather has limited the spread of Downy mildew, but upcoming cooler and wet weather will likely cause it to spread and thrive.