NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local organization will honor a girls’ basketball team for excelling on and off the court.

The Military Magnet Academy Lady Eagles Basketball Team has won three straight 1-A titles.

That’s why the Community Resource Center will host a ceremony and community celebration day on Saturday, May 6 to honor these athletes.

Organizers say it’s the least they can do for these teenagers who have worked so hard.

“These ladies are excelling in the classroom and they have won the championship for three years in a row. We have to do something- we can’t sit back and act like that’s not a big deal. We’ve seen enough of our young people in the limelight, in the news, and in papers, for things that are not positive. We must celebrate our girls.”

Various organizations and leaders will attend the celebration. There will also be a distribution of groceries, hygiene items, and diapers at that event.