FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular restaurant known for its all-day breakfast menu will soon begin serving customers closer to the beach.

Millers All Day, which currently operates restaurants on King Street in downtown Charleston and Maybank Highway on James Island, will soon add a third location when it brings its popular food truck to Folly Beach this spring.

The truck will be parked at 103 W Erie Avenue in the coming weeks.

“After successfully launching the truck and becoming a mainstay at breweries and neighborhoods the truck will take up residency at Folly Beach until the end of the year. Now residents and visitors can enjoy Millers All Day,” the restaurant said in an announcement this week.

The menu will resemble brunch offerings like a classic fried chicken biscuit, smash burger, chicken salad BLT, home fries, and seasonal salads along with fresh brewed coffee and espresso.

Co-owners Greg Johnsman and Nathan Thurston brought the breakfast/brunch concept to the Charleston area five years ago.

“We are excited to be at this location and expand our footprint in Folly Beach,” said Thurston of its new location.

“We appreciate our return guests and look forward to serving a new community,” added Johnsman.

Those interested in grabbing a bite from the Millers All Day food truck can watch the restaurant’s social media pages for a schedule.