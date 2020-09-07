Million Womxn’s March happening Monday in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The ‘Million Womxn’s March’ of South Carolina is set to take place Monday at North Charleston City Hall.

The mission of the March is to nurture an ecosystem of solidarity for all womxn by empowering womxn of color and remaining inclusive of all.

It event starts with tabling, conversations, and communion at 9:00 a.m., followed by the March at 10:00 a.m.

Participants are asked to wear white as they demand their voices be heard.

Social distancing will be enforced, and face masks are required.