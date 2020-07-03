Mini fair outside Northwoods Mall is taking extra precautions amid coronavirus pandemic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While most events have been canceled in the Lowcountry because of the coronavirus pandemic, a 4th of July mini fair is happening in the parking lot at Northwoods Mall.

The manager of the fair said he understands that some people may be concerned about COVID-19 and assured that steps have been taken to make sure this fair is as safe as it can be.

Several people commented on Dreamland Amusement’s Facebook page saying they did not think it was right that, during such a pandemic, a fair should be taking place right now.

“I think we’re probably the only Fourth of July event that worked with the city enough to come up with enough precautionary measures that they said we’re comfortable with that; we’re gonna go ahead, we’re gonna push forward, we’re gonna let this happen,” said Michael Davis who manages Dreamland Amusements.

Davis says about 100 fair employees were out of work when the pandemic began and said their company implemented nearly a dozen measures so they could operate safely and reopen their fairs.

“From 6-foot social marking distancing, we have set hand sanitizer on every machine; our customers can choose to use that before and after. We have masks available to buy here at the ticket booth for below our own cost just as a convenience to the customers,” he said.

“All the machines have been fogged and sanitized with KOC 86, which is UV reactants disinfectant, supposedly good for months, but we rejuvenate every morning as well as have a roaming team of people that go around throughout the day sanitizing after customers get on and off the machines; employees that are temperature checked before each shift.”

Phyllis Barr happened to drive by and see the fair on Friday.

“This is something great that I think my son would like,” she said. “I have a son with special needs, and he loves rides and wants to get out and have fun and right now he’s kind of not been able to do those things.”

But what about concerns regarding the possible spread of the coronavirus?

“I’ll have my hand sanitizer and make sure he keeps his hands clean, but I’ll make sure he keeps his mask on, you know? Kids have got to get out and do things. Some kids may not want to do that, or some parents may not agree, but that’s there right,” she said.

Davis says they also put up a fence around the fair so that they can monitor the size of the crowd and keep a reasonable number of people inside the fair.

They will be outside the mall now through July 12th.

Last month, organizers for the Coastal Carolina Fair decided to cancel the 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic out of extreme caution for the health and safety of the community, volunteers, and staff members.

Fair officials said they carefully reviewed social distancing, sanitation, and other elements, but decided it was impossible to provide and maintain a safe way forward for the large crowds.