Minor early Saturday morning earthquake reported in Centerville, USGS confirms

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A minor earthquake on Saturday morning was reported by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division in the area of Centerville, south of Summerville.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed a low-magnitude 1.75 earthquake in Centerville at approximately 6:02 A.M.
Those who believed to have felt the earthquake can report it on the USGS website – more information can be found on the page as well.
