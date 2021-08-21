Minor early Saturday morning earthquake reported in Centerville, USGS confirms

Seismograph for earthquake detection or lie detector is drawing chart. 3D rendered illustration.

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A minor earthquake on Saturday morning was reported by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division in the area of Centerville, south of Summerville.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed a low-magnitude 1.75 earthquake in Centerville at approximately 6:02 A.M.

Those who believed to have felt the earthquake can report it on the USGS website – more information can be found on the page as well.

