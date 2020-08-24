MIS-C in children on the rise in SC

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – MUSC says more than a dozen children in South Carolina have developed Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome. Seven patients have been treated at MUSC Children’s Health.

According to Dr. Allison Eckard, Director for Pediatric Infectious Diseases at MUSC, MIS-C is a delayed and harmful immune system response to COVID-19 that causes inflammation throughout the body.

“The most common clinical symptoms that we see are very high fever in the range of 104 and 105 in a lot of kids, rash, vomiting, diarrhea, not feeling well, and just body aches,” Eckard stated.

MIS-C typically affects children who are of elementary or middle school age.

“I am personally very worried about the start of school and an increase in COVID transmission in the Charleston area and in South Carolina,” added Eckard.

MUSC Children’s Health is now testing a possible treatment for MIS-C.

“We’re involved in a really exciting expanded access study looking at mesenchymal stromal cells that are expanded in the laboratory but are derived from healthy donors to see if this is a potential treatment for MIS-C,” Eckard mentioned.

MIS-C has caused ten deaths across the country. None have been in South Carolina.

