NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A statue that went missing from the Boy Scouts was found cut up at a scrap metal facility.

Leaders with the Boy Scouts said investigators contacted them Wednesday morning and informed them that pieces were found at the facility.

A staff member discovered the large bronze statue went missing from the Coastal Carolina Council BSA Service Center in North Charleston after the Memorial Day weekend. It was last seen on Friday.

