NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A North Charleston family’s dog, Roc, went missing from their home in 2019.

Now, nearly three and half years later, the family has been reunited with their beloved pet.

According to Berkeley Animal Center, Roc was found as a stray in St. Stephens by a Berkeley County Animal Control Officer.

“Because Roc was microchipped, we were able to contact his family and let them know he was found,” the shelter said in a social media post.

The family was “elated” when they heard the news that Roc was found, adding that it seemed almost too good to be true.

Berkeley Animal Center said the heartwarming story shows the importance of microchipping pets.

“We will never know where his adventures have led him these past few years, but he is now home safely with his family due to his microchip,” the post read. “It is the most important gift you can ever give them.”